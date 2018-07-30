Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County lawyer is accused of defrauding over two dozen clients.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced the arrest of 37-year-old Joshua Janis on Monday. Janis, who had a general law practice, was previously suspended from practicing law after the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania received multiple complaints from clients and a judge about him.

The DA’s office says Janis would deposit money from his clients into his own account instead of a trust account. Officials say he would also do little to no work on cases.

Hogan says Janis pocketed over $90,000 from the 25 victims he defrauded.

“This is not the first criminal complaint filed against the defendant, and I fear it will not be the last. We are concerned that there are other victims out there. If anybody else has been defrauded by Joshua Janis, they should report it to the Chester County Detectives immediately,” said Hogan.

Janis worked for a law firm in West Chester from 2006 to 2013 and then had his own law firm from 2013 to 2015.

Janis has been charged with felony theft charges and the case will be consolidated with an earlier criminal case with other victims.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.