PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a driver barreled into a store on Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a strip mall located on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue in the Rhawnhurst section of the city.

Police say the driver drove completely into the store.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the driver to lose control.

No other injuries were reported.

