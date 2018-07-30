Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — One person was injured after an altercation between two men led to gunfire on Monday afternoon in Delaware.

It happened around 2 p.m. on northbound I-95 in the area of Airport Road in Delaware.

Police say one man was shot in the upper torso during the altercation. He was transported to the hospital; his condition is not known at this time.

Police say another man involved was taken into police custody without incident.

The identity of the men has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8467.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.