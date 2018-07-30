Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Authorities have released the name of a New Jersey man who died after he was shot by a police officer near Dorney Park over the weekend.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office on Monday identified the man as 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Hamilton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a South Whitehall Township Police officer shot and killed Santos after responding to reports that he was standing in traffic and damaging vehicles.

Officials say Santos allegedly ripped out a car window, but would not comment on whether the he had a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which the police chief says is standard practice during such investigations.

