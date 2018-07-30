Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drug-sniffing dog in Columbia is so good at her job that she has a price on her head.

Sombra, the 6-year-old German Shepherd, is a standout member of Colombia’s Narcotics Police.

She has helped arrest over 245 people and seized nine tons of cocaine, earning her two K-9 medals of courage.

Now, a Colombian drug gang has put a bounty of $70,000 on her.

Sombra now has additional security.

She’s expected to retire in two years, but for now she’s still working.