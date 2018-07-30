Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating National Cheesecake Day with a sweet deal.

The restaurant chain if offering half-off any slice of cheesecake on Monday.

The Cheesecake Factory says customers will be able to pick from any of their 30 varieties of cheesecakes, including the new Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

The offer is available to dine-in customers only and only one slice per customer.

