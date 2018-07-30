Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dry weather this weekend was a welcomed sight after the extreme rain and dangerous flooding we had last week, especially across central Pennsylvania. Unfortunately like the saying goes, all good things must come to and end. While the extreme rain like we had during last week is not likely to reemerge as a factor this week, a flooding threat will still be out there as more showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast once more as we get ready to move into the month of August on Wednesday.

The truly significant rain threat does not show up for the majority of the region until Tuesday but we are still on the look out for shower and even a rumble of thunder on Monday. the best chances on Monday will come in the later part of the afternoon for the Philly area and should be very light at best. Just to the south though over south Jersey and Delaware a more sustain rain chance is likely. It should also remain dry in areas North and west of Philly but a pop up storm cannot be completely ruled out later today in the Poconos. Temperatures this afternoon stay slightly below normal in the lower 80s but expect the summer muggies to return to the region after what was a decently dry weekend.

As stated the better chance for rain and storms will pop up in the afternoon hours on Tuesday. high temperatures tomorrow will also climb back into the middle or even upper 80s in spots, with a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. Our forecast does not really vary too much from Tuesday through the end of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all days where we could see limited sunshine and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon hours, much like last week. While flooding is not a widespread concern right now like it was before, due to the fact that the ground is still very saturated after last week’s rain and we are likely to see pockets of locally heavy downpours, especially from Tuesday afternoon on, there is still a concern for flooding during the week in a localized sense.

The wet weather will persist into the coming weekend, meaning that we cannot guarantee a dry day across the whole region in the next 7 day forecast range.

Stay dry this week.