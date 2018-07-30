Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few Eagles Super Bowl artifacts have been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Hall revealed a new display featuring nine items from the team’s Super Bowl 52 victory, including the ball Nick Foles caught for a touchdown on the “Philly Special,” the MVP’s game-worn uniform and coach Doug Pederson’s signature visor.
Here’s a list of the full 9 items on display:
- Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII football used in the team’s “Philly Special” trick play
- The visor Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
- The headset Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
- The shirt Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
- The pants worn by Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson in Super Bowl LII
- Philadelphia Eagles jersey worn by Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
- Philadelphia Eagles helmet worn by Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
- The pants worn by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
- Cleats worn by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII