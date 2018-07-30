Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few Eagles Super Bowl artifacts have been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall revealed a new display featuring nine items from the team’s Super Bowl 52 victory, including the ball Nick Foles caught for a touchdown on the “Philly Special,” the MVP’s game-worn uniform and coach Doug Pederson’s signature visor.

Here’s a list of the full 9 items on display: