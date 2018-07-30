  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few Eagles Super Bowl artifacts have been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall revealed a new display featuring nine items from the team’s Super Bowl 52 victory, including the ball Nick Foles caught for a touchdown on the “Philly Special,” the MVP’s game-worn uniform and coach Doug Pederson’s signature visor.

 

Here’s a list of the full 9 items on display:

 

  1. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII football used in the team’s “Philly Special” trick play
  2. The visor Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
  3. The headset Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
  4. The shirt Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson wore in Super Bowl LII
  5. The pants worn by Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson in Super Bowl LII
  6. Philadelphia Eagles jersey worn by Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
  7. Philadelphia Eagles helmet worn by Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
  8. The pants worn by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII
  9. Cleats worn by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s