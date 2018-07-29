  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The act has been making waves for 39 years, but now “Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel” act is hanging up its skiis.

The famous animal act made its final aquatic appearance at the X-Games in Minneapolis.

Over the years, there have actually been eight Twiggies.

The current squirrel is 10-years-old.

They put on thousands of shows and had cameos in the movies “Dodgeball and “Anchorman.”

Thanks for the memories Twiggy!

