PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The act has been making waves for 39 years, but now “Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel” act is hanging up its skiis.
The famous animal act made its final aquatic appearance at the X-Games in Minneapolis.
Over the years, there have actually been eight Twiggies.
The current squirrel is 10-years-old.
They put on thousands of shows and had cameos in the movies “Dodgeball and “Anchorman.”
Thanks for the memories Twiggy!