PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands biked their way from Center City to Atlantic City for the 31st annual Tour de Shore cycle rider.

The 65-mile bike ride started at Franklin Square on 6th and Race Streets. It will finish at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City where participates will celebrate the accomplishment with an after party.

Organizers say a record-breaking 2600 cyclists registered for this year’s event.

Last year 2500 cyclists participated in the event and organizers raised $1 million.

Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation hopes to raise $1,250,000 million at this year’s event.

The money raised will go to support the families of fallen first responders and children in need.