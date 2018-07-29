  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers, Tour De Shore

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands biked their way from Center City to Atlantic City for the 31st annual Tour de Shore cycle rider.

‘Kittydelphia’ Festival Continues In Old City

The 65-mile bike ride started at Franklin Square on 6th and Race Streets. It will finish at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City where participates will celebrate the accomplishment with an after party.

Organizers say a record-breaking 2600 cyclists registered for this year’s event.

Last year 2500 cyclists participated in the event and organizers raised $1 million.

School District Investigating Teacher’s Alleged Nazi-Themed Wrestler Persona 

Tour de Shore Children’s Foundation hopes to raise $1,250,000 million at this year’s event.

The money raised will go to support the families of fallen first responders and children in need.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s