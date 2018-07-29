Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) — Iconic civil rights activist and U.S. Representative John Lewis is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

Reports say the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was hospitalized Saturday after falling ill on an airplane.

A spokeswoman says Lewis is under routine observation but did not give details of the nature of his illness.

Lewis is known for his key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

He was also a close friend of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and has spoken often of how the civil rights hero inspired his career.

Lewis has served in Congress for over 30 years.