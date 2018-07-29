  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Rep. John Lewis, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) — Iconic civil rights activist and U.S. Representative John Lewis is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

Reports say the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was hospitalized Saturday after falling ill on an airplane.

Art Sanctuary Celebrates 34th Anniversary With Black Arts Festival

lead s067306330 300 Rep. John Lewis To Be Released From Hospital After Falling Ill On Plane

Credit: CNN.

A spokeswoman says Lewis is under routine observation but did not give details of the nature of his illness.

Lewis is known for his key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

He was also a close friend of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and has spoken often of how the civil rights hero inspired his career.

School District Investigating Teacher’s Alleged Nazi-Themed Wrestler Persona

Lewis has served in Congress for over 30 years.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s