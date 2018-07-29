Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) — A dramatic rescue is caught on police body cam video in Atlanta.

Officers rescued a baby girl from a hot car when temperatures reached highs of 88° on Wednesday.

The child’s grandmother called for help after accidentally locking the one-year-old inside the car while loading groceries.

The frantic grandmother can be heard explaining that the vehicle’s locks were automatic.

Officers broke a window to unlock the car and reunited the child with her grandmother.

The baby was not hurt.