ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) — A dramatic rescue is caught on police body cam video in Atlanta.

Officers rescued a baby girl from a hot car when temperatures reached highs of 88° on Wednesday.

The child’s grandmother called for help after accidentally locking the one-year-old inside the car while loading groceries.

atlanta police rescue baby from hot car2 Body Cam Video Shows Atlanta Police Officer Rescue Baby Locked In Hot Car

Credit: CBS3.

The frantic grandmother can be heard explaining that the vehicle’s locks were automatic.

Officers broke a window to unlock the car and reunited the child with her grandmother.

The baby was not hurt.

