PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Made In America Festival back on in Philadelphia, food vendors are competing for a coveted spot at the event.

Eyewitness News was at the 7th annual Made In America Culinary Competition.

The event was held Sunday afternoon at the Filmore.

More than 60 vendors sampled their best eats, from Latin food, to Italian cuisine, to vegan entrees, even desserts.

A group of judges voted and the winners will get to sell their dishes along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as part of the event, which is set for Labor Day weekend.