  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
credit: cbs3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Made In America Festival back on in Philadelphia, food vendors are competing for a coveted spot at the event.

Eyewitness News was at the 7th annual Made In America Culinary Competition.

The event was held Sunday afternoon at the Filmore.

Made In America Festival To Remain On Ben Franklin Parkway After Mayor Kenney Meets With ROC Nation

More than 60 vendors sampled their best eats, from Latin food, to Italian cuisine, to vegan entrees, even desserts.

A group of judges voted and the winners will get to sell their dishes along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as part of the event, which is set for Labor Day weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s