  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    12:35 AMBlue Bloods
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A festival for cat lovers is being held in Old City this weekend.

Crowds lined up to get inside “Kittydelphia” Saturday afternoon at Power Plant Productions on North Second Street.

The festival offers cat lovers anything and everything they need for their pets!

School District Investigating Teacher’s Apparent Nazi-Themed Wrestler Persona 

Adoptable cats and kittens are also available.

The event is free, but a $5 donation to the PAWS organization is encouraged.

The doors open for “Kittydelphia” again Sunday at 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s