PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A festival for cat lovers is being held in Old City this weekend.

Crowds lined up to get inside “Kittydelphia” Saturday afternoon at Power Plant Productions on North Second Street.

The festival offers cat lovers anything and everything they need for their pets!

Adoptable cats and kittens are also available.

The event is free, but a $5 donation to the PAWS organization is encouraged.

The doors open for “Kittydelphia” again Sunday at 11 a.m.