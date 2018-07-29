Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police and fire crews are working on clearing a car accident on I-95 southbound.

Police say that it appears that a car was driving in the wrong direction.

School District Investigating Teacher’s Apparent Nazi-Themed Wrestler Persona

Two cars were involved in the accident.

The crash is reported to be fatal.

There is no confirmation of further injuries, yet.

Police: Suspect Assaults 2 Officers, Steals Police Car In West Philadelphia

As of now, I-95 southbound remains closed between Woodhaven and Academy Roads.

Only some traffic is allowed through, but most traffic is being redirected off I-95 southbound at Woodhaven Road