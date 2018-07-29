Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends are remembering a tow truck driver who was tragically gunned down outside his home back in January 2017.

They all gathered Saturday for a memorial service honoring Khayyan Fruster Jr. at Wissinoming Playground.

It would have been his 30th birthday.

However, he was killed two years ago when he was only 28-years-old.

A gunman shot and killed Fruster in the city’s Tacony section.

Police say Fruster was on his way to work when the shooter walked up and opened fire.

Family members say, despite the $20,000 reward offered in the case, no arrests have been made.