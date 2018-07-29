  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends are remembering a tow truck driver who was tragically gunned down outside his home back in January 2017.

Police: Man Robbed, Kidnapped Elderly Couple From Their Home

They all gathered Saturday for a memorial service honoring Khayyan Fruster Jr. at Wissinoming Playground.

It would have been his 30th birthday.

khayyan fruster birthday cake 30 Family, Friends Remember Tow Truck Driver Gunned Down In 2017

Credit: CBS3.

However, he was killed two years ago when he was only 28-years-old.

A gunman shot and killed Fruster in the city’s Tacony section.

Police: Suspect Assaults 2 Officers, Steals Police Car In West Philadelphia

Police say Fruster was on his way to work when the shooter walked up and opened fire.

Family members say, despite the $20,000 reward offered in the case, no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s