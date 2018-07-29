  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 13th annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival got motors revving Sunday.

More than 200 cars from hot rods to antiques to custom rides and motorcycles were on display in South Philadelphia.

The popular event was in such high demand, organizers had to turn away dozens of vehicles at this morning’s first-come, first-served registration.

Trophies were awarded in dozens of categories, like best engine and best paint.

Car enthusiasts strolled along East Passyunk Avenue, admiring their favorites, chatting with owners, and even taking pictures.

