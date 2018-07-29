Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new affiliation between the Pennsylvania SPCA and the Main Line Animal Rescue hopes to further both organizations’ capacity to rehabilitate, shelter, and provide for animals.

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss the importance of this new partnership. The Main Line Animal Rescue in Chester County has 60 acres of land, 40 of which are trails, and a patio for cats to give the animals plenty of space to roam free. With over 600 dedicated volunteers, the home-like setting also offers medical services. Perhaps most notably, the Main Line Animal Rescue farm offers animals a respite from kennels at the PSPCA to decompress and relax.