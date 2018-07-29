  • CBS 3On Air

credit: cbs3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — Talk about a wild night! Authorities are investigating after a man brought an alligator into a Florida convenience store.

The incident was caught on camera and posted on Facebook.

The Florida man is seen holding the alligator with it’s jaws taped shut as he tries to buy beer.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

The man says he doesn’t remember anything about the night.

Authorities say there are laws protecting alligators from being captured or harmed.

