  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Bike Club teamed with Spellbound Brewing to raise money for Mount Holly schools and a local nature center.

Thousands Pedal From Philly To Atlantic City For 31st Annual Tour De Shore

A sold-out crowd of 800 cyclists participated in the 4th Annual Spellbound Century bicycle ride Saturday.

burlington bike cyclist club 800 Cyclists Team Up With Brewery To Raise Money For Mount Holly Schools, Nature Center

Credit: CBS3.

Participants chose from several courses ranging in distances from 22 miles to 100 miles!

‘Kittydelphia’ Festival Continues In Old City

All proceeds benefit the mount holly school district’s parent-teacher organizations and the Rancocas Nature Center in Westampton.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s