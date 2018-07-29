Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Bike Club teamed with Spellbound Brewing to raise money for Mount Holly schools and a local nature center.
A sold-out crowd of 800 cyclists participated in the 4th Annual Spellbound Century bicycle ride Saturday.
Participants chose from several courses ranging in distances from 22 miles to 100 miles!
All proceeds benefit the mount holly school district’s parent-teacher organizations and the Rancocas Nature Center in Westampton.