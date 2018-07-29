Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (CBS/AP) — Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.

City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement the shooting happened Saturday night on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.

Officers say the suspects were wearing hoodies when they fired a long rifle and a handgun into a crowd.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: “There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

We are grateful to those on the scene tonight: the NOPD, EMS, the chaplains and the social workers. We will dedicate every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018

The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No suspect was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

