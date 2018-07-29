Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A chaotic scene in West Philadelphia! A chain reaction crash ended when a SUV plowed into a home.

Eyewitnesses say two of the drivers involved were taken to an area hospital.

The accident happened just before 3:30 this afternoon on the 6100 block of Ellsworth Street in Cobbs Creek.

That’s where police say three cars crashed.

One of those vehicles jumped the curb, veered up the steps of the sidewalk, and crashed into a house.

No word on what caused the crash, but Philadelphia Police continue to investigate.

(This is a developing story.) 

 

