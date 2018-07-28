Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight, on the 6600 block of Woodland Avenue, approximately one block away from a police station in that area.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in his stomach and legs.

A 20-year-old man was also shot multiple times in his back and legs.

Police rushed both men to the hospital.

There have been no arrests made.