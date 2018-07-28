  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A truck driver has died after being electrocuted in Camden, New Jersey.

Police say the truck hit a pole and made contact with power lines.

This happened just before 4 a.m. on Admiral Wilson Boulevard and Federal Street.

No one else was hurt.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident but opened just before 8 a.m.

