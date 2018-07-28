Comments
The road was closed for several hours following the incident but opened just before 8 a.m.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A truck driver has died after being electrocuted in Camden, New Jersey.
Police: Two Men Critically Wounded In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting
Police say the truck hit a pole and made contact with power lines.
This happened just before 4 a.m. on Admiral Wilson Boulevard and Federal Street.
Billy Joel Rewards Fans For Braving Weather With Extra, Rain-Related Songs
No one else was hurt.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident but opened just before 8 a.m.