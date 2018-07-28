  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia Police Officers were injured after a suspect allegedly assaulted the officers and then stole a police car Saturday night.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that suspect is now in custody.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Popular Street in West Philadelphia.

Officers were questioning a pedestrian, that’s when he allegedly began assaulting the officers, then took off in the police car.

Officials say the suspect later broke into the rear of a home on the 1400 block of 56th street.

The resident was able to fend him off and the suspect was then arrested by police.

The two officers are now in stable condition.

(This is a developing story.)

