QUAKERTOWN (CBS) — The Montgomery County School District is investigating one of its teachers after a video recently surfaced showing the teacher, Kevin Bean, moonlighting as a wrestler known as “Blitzkrieg – The German Juggernaut.”

The controversy around the teacher’s side gig centers around a gesture he makes in the video.

Some say the gesture shows him doing the Nazi Salute and young children in the crowd saluted him back.

“What those people say that they claim to see, that’s not what happens,” said Dino Sanna.

Sanna is the wrestling promoter who runs the matches Blitzkrieg wrestles in and was expected to wrestle in on Saturday night in Quakertown.

“There is no story as far as the gentleman,” said Sanna.

Sanna and fans believe the wrestler and teacher is being misunderstood.

“I think he is a wrestler, he is an actor, the whole thing is acting. He is supposed to be a heel. You are not supposed to like him,” said Michelle Roik from Lansdale.

“It just really seems to be blown out of proportion,” said Kurt Roik.

Other wrestlers with the Amateur Worldwide Wrestling Alliance, also feel people are forgetting wrestlers take on personas.

“I’m the Wolfman, what am I supposed to go howl at the moon and bite people now? I don’t do that,” said Dudley Baker.

Baker, also known as “The Wolfman” in the ring, knows Blitzkrieg personally and says this whole controversy has taken a toll on him.

“He’s a great guy,” said Baker.

According to the promoter, Blitkrieg, was scheduled to wrestle Saturday night, but chose not to. Instead, he is spending time with family, but is expected to return to the ring.