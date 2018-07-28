  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In what is seen as an unprecedented move, Pope Francis stripped retired Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s title.

McCarrick, once a high-ranking church official, was removed from public ministry because of decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

He was accused three times of sexual misconduct with adults over the years.

Police Search For Teen Who Reportedly Escaped Wilmington, Delaware Juvenile Facility 

He has also been accused of abusing a minor. That case is awaiting a church trial.

McCarrick led the Archdiocese of Washington years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s