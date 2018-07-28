Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In what is seen as an unprecedented move, Pope Francis stripped retired Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s title.

McCarrick, once a high-ranking church official, was removed from public ministry because of decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

He was accused three times of sexual misconduct with adults over the years.

He has also been accused of abusing a minor. That case is awaiting a church trial.

McCarrick led the Archdiocese of Washington years ago.