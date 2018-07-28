  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV
Credit: Delaware State Police

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Delaware State Police are searching for a 17-year-old teen who reportedly escaped from the Mowlds Cottage Juvenile Facility Saturday morning in Wilmington.

Officials say Shamar Wright, was being escorted from the juvenile facility on 1825 Faulkland Road to another building when he fled on foot around 8:45 a.m.

‘I’m Very Sorry’: Ex-Pastor Sentenced To 18 Years In Child Sexual Abuse Case

Police say Wright was last seen fleeing towards Route 141.

He is described as a black teen, 5’05” tall and approximately 100 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Wright’s whereabouts contact Detective J. Hatchell of the Troop 2 Youth Aid Division at (302) 365-8583 or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s