PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Delaware State Police are searching for a 17-year-old teen who reportedly escaped from the Mowlds Cottage Juvenile Facility Saturday morning in Wilmington.

Officials say Shamar Wright, was being escorted from the juvenile facility on 1825 Faulkland Road to another building when he fled on foot around 8:45 a.m.

Police say Wright was last seen fleeing towards Route 141.

He is described as a black teen, 5’05” tall and approximately 100 lbs.

If you have any information regarding Wright’s whereabouts contact Detective J. Hatchell of the Troop 2 Youth Aid Division at (302) 365-8583 or call 911.