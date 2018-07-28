Comments
There’s no word on a possible motive.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.
Gunshots rang out just after 11 p.m. Friday night on North 6th Street and Rising Sun Avenue.
Police say that the victim, a 34-year-old man, was struck multiple times.
Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he later died.
