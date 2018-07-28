  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police: Two Men Critically Wounded In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting

Gunshots rang out just after 11 p.m. Friday night on North 6th Street and Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say that the victim, a 34-year-old man, was struck multiple times.

Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Truck Driver Electrocuted In Camden After Hitting Pole

There’s no word on a possible motive.
.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s