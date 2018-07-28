  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died as a result of doing electrical work.

Police and emergency medical crews responded to a call made at 1:35 p.m. about an industrial accident.

It happened on the 2500 block of South Marshall Street.

There, they found the victim severely injured.

In spite of trying to save the man, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene at 1:56 p.m.

There is no further information.

 

