GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested a man after a domestic incident escalated from an argument to a threat at gunpoint.

The incident happened at approximately 10:35 p.m on Friday night.

Police say that an altercation broke out between Leeron Sabb, 55, his 19-year-old nephew, and another man

The argument escalated into a pushing match that further intensified when the teen punched the other man.

A woman that witnessed this fight told police she was trying to take care of the 37-year-old man who had fallen to the ground after the punch.

Sabb is said to have further attacked them while on the ground and his nephew is alleged to have grabbed the woman by the neck with both of his hands.

Police say Sabb then walked across the street to his home where he grabbed a gun and returned.

It is reported that Sabb then pointed the shotgun at the man and threatened to shoot him.

Once in custody, police learned that Sabb is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior violent felony.

Sabb faces multiple charges and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $81,000 cash-only bond.

His nephew was also charged with offensive touching, but has since been arraigned and released.