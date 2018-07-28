Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pittsburgh Police are imposing new rules and restrictions for public protests after a series of demonstrations over the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh in June.

The city announced Thursday it will allow protesters to close some roads, but they won’t be allowed to block entrances to hospitals, special events or tunnels, and bridges.

Cape Cod Shootout Ends With 2 Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

It also prohibits blocking certain intersections at any time, and others during morning and evening rush hours.

“These guidelines are a starting point, which give incident commanders more direction and balance when managing peaceful protests and ensure that public safety is maintained for all involved,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

The city is also setting up crisis intervention teams and working up a plan to de-escalate tensions.

A white police officer is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 death of African-American Antwon Rose, who was unarmed when he fled a traffic stop before the shooting.

Two Inmates Faces Charges For Stabbing Guards At Pittsburgh Jail

Protests have been persistent as activists call for justice for Antwon.

“The elected officials and Chief of Police of the Borough of East Pittsburgh wish again to express our profound sorrow at the death of Antwon Rose and to extend to his family and friends our sincere condolences,” said in a statement following the incident.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)