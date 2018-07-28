  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Joseph Santoliquito
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz quickly embraced the question, when it came to the chemistry level between linebackers Nigel Bradham and Jordan Hicks.

Bradham, who in March signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles, is the fire, while Hicks, who is coming off a right Achilles tear in Week 7 last season that sidelined him for the final nine regular-season games and the playoffs, is the calculating ice of the tandem.

“Yeah, I think it goes beyond chemistry. I think chemistry is part of it,” Schwartz said. “The only way you have chemistry is if both guys are so confident in their ability to know what to do, and then they have confidence in the other player’s ability to know what to do.

“They’re both really good communicators, and I think that breeds that chemistry that they’re talking about. I think both of those guys have the ability. It’s interesting, Jordan sometimes can calm our defense down and Nigel can sometimes get us revved up.

gettyimages 824030728 Eagles’ Linebackers Nigel Bradham And Jordan Hicks Make A Fire & Ice Pair

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) talks with middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and outside linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) during Eagles Training Camp at The Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Got a little bit of fire and ice, I guess. I can’t think of a good … you guys come up with your own Batman and Robin. I don’t know what simile is good there. But they both bring a little bit something different to the party, I guess you could say.”

The Eagles were will be very dependent on Bradham and Hicks this season, after Bradham serves his one-game NFL suspension.

During the offseason, the Eagles released linebacker Mychal Kendricks and lost free agent Paul Worrilow to a season-ending knee injury. Corey Nelson, a free-agent signee from Denver, was slated to take over for Kendricks as the weak side linebacker (WILL). Between Nate Gerry, Joe Walker and Kamu Grugier-Hill, there are a combined four starts between them.

Hicks has three-times the turnovers as they have starts (12—7 INTS, 5 fumble recoveries).

“Together, [Jordan] and me do have that silent chemistry,” Bradham said. “It’s why we can communicate so well. We know the defense, we know what we’re capable of and we know we can make plays. When you have two guys like that in the middle, a lot of good things can happen.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s