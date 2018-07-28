Filed Under:Local TV
credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County, near Dorney Park.

Authorities say a South Whitehall Township Police Officer shot and killed a man after responding to reports that he was standing in  traffic and interacting with vehicles.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Hamilton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

‘Occupy ICE Philadelphia’ Activists Vacate City Hall After Mayor Kenney Announces The City Will Not Renew PARS Agreement With ICE 

Officials say the man ripped out a car window, but would not comment on whether the man had a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.

(This is a developing story.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s