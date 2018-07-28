Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County, near Dorney Park.

Authorities say a South Whitehall Township Police Officer shot and killed a man after responding to reports that he was standing in traffic and interacting with vehicles.

The incident happened on the 3700 block of Hamilton Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the man ripped out a car window, but would not comment on whether the man had a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.

(This is a developing story.)