PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rain delay could not stop Billy Joel from giving fans a memorable performance at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The bad weather persisted throughout the week, but fans still showed up in mass to fill the stadium Friday evening.

Joel’s concert was set to begin at 9 p.m. but was delayed approximately 45 minutes due to the weather.

Ben Folds, a famous singer-songwriter and pianist, shared a photo highlighting how intense the rain was as he opened the show.

“I want to thank Ben Folds for getting rained on for us. We had to make a sacrifice and he was a good sport about it,” Billy Joel can be heard saying in a video as he played a rift on the piano.

. @billyjoel is covering all the rain songs he can think of, this is the 3rd pic.twitter.com/PCfOs87Utl — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 28, 2018

To reward those fans, Billy Joel took to the stage in spite of the rain to play extra songs.

According to photographer HughE Dillon, Billy Joel performed upwards of five rain-related songs.

Billy Joel @billyjoel sings The Rain in Spain and thanks fans for putting up with the rain pic.twitter.com/71zNUq7HOe — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 28, 2018

From iconic tunes like “The Rain In Spain” and “Singin In The Rain” to Prince’s “Purple Rain” Joel made sure not to disappoint with the caliber of songs he performed.

Friday’s show was the fifth consecutive summer Joel has performed at Citizens Bank Park.

Billy Joel recently celebrated his 100th performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 18, 2018.