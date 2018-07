Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase on I-95 in Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The pursuit came to an end on the northbound lanes of I-95, near Woodhaven Road, just before 11 a.m.

The woman in her 50s was detained.

There is no word on what led to the chase.

There have been no reported injuries.