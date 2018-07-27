Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (HOODLINE) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.

4019 Van Rennslear Ave.

Listed at $700/month, this studio abode is located at 4019 Van Rennslear Ave.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and marble countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a front porch. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2 S. Bartram Ave.

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2 S. Bartram Ave. It’s also listed for $700/month.

In the apartment, expect wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and tile floors. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3818 Ventnor Ave.

Finally, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3818 Ventnor Ave. that’s going for $700/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)