NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (CBS) — The year was 1777, the American Revolution was teetering—yet here at the Red Bank Battlefield about 500 patriot soldiers, outnumbered 2 to 1, wiped out a brigade of British mercenaries in less than an hour.

“Once people come here and get the story of just the odds alone it is shocking and people are always excited to hear a little more,” says Maegan Pollinger who oversees the historic James and Ann Whitall House at the Red Bank Battlefield Park.

More Revolutionary War battles were fought in New Jersey than any other state.

It’s one of the many exciting facts about the Garden State people may discover on National New Jersey Day, a celebration created last year on July 27 by the National Day Calendar.

Of course, now New Jersey is famous for everything from boardwalks to traffic jug handles.

But matters of what makes New Jersey great are best discussed nibbling on Jersey Fresh sweet corn or tomatoes!