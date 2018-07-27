SummerFest Heads To The Philadelphia Skating Club In Ardmore

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – Ardmore is a bustling suburb known for its small town charm, lovely downtown area, and ice skating. Did you know that the Ardmore Skating Club and Humane Society was the first of its kind?

“It’s a quite unique facility. The club itself was established back in 1871. And we’ve been here since 1938,” said Fran Mycek with the Philadelphia Skating Club. “It was designed to have the feeling of skating outdoors and indoors. If you notice we have glass, no boards. It’s that very open feeling.”

Today, it remains a bustling hub for local figure skaters of all ages. But did you know that it was home to two legends. Two time Olympic gold medalist Dick Button trained here, as did 1984 gold medalist Scott Hamilton.

“When he carried the flag for the United States, it really brought tears. Because knowing him personally, knowing how much he strived for it, and how much he wanted to represent the United States, it’s quite unique,” said Mycek.

And on the day we visited, 1992 Olympic silver medalist Paul Wylie was in town for a skating clinic.

“This is history right here,” said Wylie. “It’s the oldest club in America, and a beautiful facility, one that every skater dreams about, you know, because it’s got this natural light. So I’m here working with kids and adults, trying to get them better with their technique and artistry and their performance.”

As is customary, there’s a hands-on approach in Ardmore. Wylie worked with 83-year-old Joan Josephson on the day we visited. But Paul couldn’t help me achieve greatness on this day. My attire was all wrong.

“Well, it’s a little bit of a needle scratch. But we’ll let it happen once,” said Wylie.

Despite my artistic failures, Eileen Cannon took me under her wing for the day. She’s a regular at the club.

“My tip for you is bend your knees…bend your knees and make sure you’re down on your ankles. You want to have good spring in your knees,” said Cannon.

While Eileen was a huge help, my figure skating career will be put on hold for now. But if you love the ice and want to give a try, make sure to find the hidden gem on Holland avenue in Ardmore.