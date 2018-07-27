Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – SummerFest has made its way to the Main Line, and CBS3 is exploring Ardmore!

Ardmore is only a few minutes outside the city, but it’s no sleepy suburb. It’s a community that prides itself on its mix of people, places, and pastimes.

Restaurant week is currently underway. From French to Japanese and Mexican – there’s no shortage of places to grab a bite to eat.

Then after dinner, how about some dancing? Watch CBS3’s Jim Donovan and Meisha Johnson as they show off their dancing skills at Main Line Ballroom.