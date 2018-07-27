Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have added a bat to their bench ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Phillies have traded for Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. The Phillies sent Double-A pitcher Franklyn Kilome to the Mets in the deal.

The two-time All-Star is batting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI this season.

The first-place Phillies continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.