BREAKING:Pennsylvania High Court: Investigation Into Clergy Abuse Found Over 300 'Predator Priests' In 6 Dioceses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says a landmark grand jury report identifies over 300 “predator priests” in six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses.

The Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling Friday that allows the report on clergy child sexual abuse — and alleged cover-up efforts — to be made public.

But the names of priests and others who have challenged the findings will be blacked out in at least the initial version to be released.

The court wants the redaction process to be completed by Aug. 8, when the 900-page report is expected to be made public.

The court says it will still consider the challenges by some priests and others who say their constitutional rights to their reputation and to due process of law are being violated.

