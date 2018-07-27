Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – Whether you’re looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be amusing to drool over a luxury listing to see what life could be like if money wasn’t a concern. So what exactly does the top-end of Margate City’s rental market look like today — and just how select are the features one might come across at these huge price points?

We took a peek at local listings in Margate City via rental website Zumper to determine the city’s most lavish listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9220 Atlantic Ave.

Up first, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 9220 Atlantic Ave. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,600 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Margate City is approximately $12,500/month, this rental is currently going for an astounding $48,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?

The building boasts a swimming pool with ocean views and an elevator. In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a breakfast bar, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a private deck and high ceilings. Residing in this high-end home isn’t all-inclusive: pets aren’t permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

9600 Atlantic Ave.

Then, take a look at this apartment over at 9600 Atlantic Ave. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Margate City is about $8,000/month, this stately home is currently listed at an inconceivable $22,500/month. Why so high priced?

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a residents lounge and secured entry. In the condo, tenants can expect tile flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, generous storage space, high ceilings and ceiling fans. As ritzy as this house might appear, cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

9010 Atlantic Ave.

Finally, take a look at this apartment located at 9010 Atlantic Ave. It has one bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Margate City is roughly $6,000/month, this pad is currently listed at a steep $19,500/month.

The condo features carpeted floors, high ceilings, spacious closets, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a deck. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs aren’t welcome in this high-end house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)