Man Killed After Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect and a motive after a man is shot to death in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday along 15th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in his chest, stomach and buttocks.

Police rushed him to the hospital where he died. They believe the man was in his mid 30’s.

“We don’t know who this male is at this hour,” said Captain Drew Techner. “However, homicide unit is on location and they are conducting interviews.”

Police are also examining neighborhood security camera footage in their search for the shooter.

There’s no word on a possible motive.