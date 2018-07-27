MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic City man who used a rock to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can on New Year’s Eve has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Thomas Green entered the plea Thursday as part of a deal with Atlantic County prosecutors. They will recommend that he receive a 20-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Oct. 5.

The 65-year-old Green was charged in the December 2016 death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward. Prosecutors have said Green hit Ward in the head “multiple times” with the rock, but they haven’t disclosed a motive for the attack.

Green will have to serve nearly 19 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)