COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS) – A bear in Colorado made a run for it after getting stuck in a storm drain for almost an hour.

It’s not known how the 250-pound bear got in there, but once animal control officers removed the manhole cover, the bear made his escape.

Wildlife officials say they didn’t want to handle it because they would have to tag the bear and it would be euthanized if tagged again.

They say the bear was likely searching for a snack when he wandered into that residential neighborhood.