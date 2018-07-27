Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman.

Police say the woman was located on the 800 block of Old York Road in Abington Township.

Police say she was not carrying identification and was unable to tell police who she is.

If anyone has any information about this woman, please contact Abington Township Police at 267-536-1100 or the Montgomery County Communications Center at 610-635-4300.