ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman.

Police say the woman was located on the 800 block of Old York Road in Abington Township.

abington township woman Abington Township Police Asking Publics Help In Identifying Woman

(credit: Abington Township Police)

Police say she was not carrying identification and was unable to tell police who she is.

abington clothes Abington Township Police Asking Publics Help In Identifying Woman

(credit: Abington Township Police Department)

If anyone has any information about this woman, please contact Abington Township Police at 267-536-1100 or the Montgomery County Communications Center at 610-635-4300.

