PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Call it the right person at just the right time.

Earlier this week, we told you about a woman who stepped in to help a stranger in desperate need of a kidney. Tonight, we give Amy Pauvlinch three cheers.

Bill English was in dire need of a new kidney and hoping for a miracle.

That’s when Pauvlinch came across a Facebook post telling his story. She calls it divine

“I ended up reaching out to her, sending this super awkward message saying, ‘Hi, my name is Amy, I’m from Pittsburgh. I saw online your husband needed a kidney. I would love to give him mine,’” said Pauvlinch.

They shared the same blood type and after a battery of tests, she successfully donated a kidney to the young father and husband from South Jersey.

“I feel like she’s a sister to me, I keep in touch with her every single day, I don’t even have the words, yeah, there are no words to say thank you,” said English.

We all know what it’s like to want something so badly it consumes you when you lie in bed just wishing, praying, and hoping it comes to be.

English could have never predicted a stranger from Pittsburgh would be his answer.

We all have the ability to be the answer to someone’s greatest call for help.

For Pauvlinch it was giving a kidney, for the rest of us it may be offering a meal, a phone call, a listening ear.

When no one was looking and without any fanfare, Pauvlinch gave her light to someone in their darkest moment, reminding us all to shine on however we can.