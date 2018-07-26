  • CBS 3On Air

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Cellphone video shows people forming a human chain to rescue swimmers from rip currents in North Carolina.

The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers in Emerald Isle lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water on Wednesday. Gentry says “it was nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Officials say a 41-year-old man drowned.

It’s unclear how many others were saved.

The town says in the tweet that people should stay out of the ocean as the dangerous conditions continue.

