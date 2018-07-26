Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Cellphone video shows people forming a human chain to rescue swimmers from rip currents in North Carolina.

The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers in Emerald Isle lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water on Wednesday. Gentry says “it was nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Officials say a 41-year-old man drowned.

It’s unclear how many others were saved.

Confirmed drowning in Emerald Isle this afternoon. Dangerous surf conditions continue in Emerald Isle, RED FLAGS remain in place, and public should stay out of the ocean until further notice. Please don’t put yourself, others, and our emergency responders at risk unnecessarily. — Town of Emerald Isle (@townemeraldisle) July 25, 2018

The town says in the tweet that people should stay out of the ocean as the dangerous conditions continue.

