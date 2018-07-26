Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (CBS/AP) — Cellphone video shows people forming a human chain to rescue swimmers from rip currents in North Carolina.
The video Shane Gentry provided to news outlets shows beachgoers in Emerald Isle lined up arm-in-arm and attempting to pull people from the rough water on Wednesday. Gentry says “it was nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Officials say a 41-year-old man drowned.
It’s unclear how many others were saved.
The town says in the tweet that people should stay out of the ocean as the dangerous conditions continue.
