Police: Woman Sitting On Front Porch Struck By Stray Bullets In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An innocent woman was shot while sitting on her front porch in Kingsessing.

It happened on the 1700 block of south 55th Street around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the victim was outside on her steps, when three men started arguing in the street. One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The woman was hit in the leg, thigh and neck. The men then took off.

“A 51-year-old woman that was just minding her own business, sitting on the step and was shot twice when she had nothing to do with this argument,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Drew Techner.

Medics arrived and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked the argument.

No arrests have been made,

